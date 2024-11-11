0026 GMT — Israeli air strike on tent in Gaza kills 2 family members

Israel has killed a man and his wife and wounded two children in its air strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

"The bodies of two martyrs — a man and his wife — were received as a result of the Israeli bombing of a tent camp housing displaced people," said a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Al-Awda Hospital reported receiving the two wounded children.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli bombing targeted a tent in the Sawarha area of the camp, destroying it along with several nearby tents.

0058 GMT — Egypt, Malaysia agree to work towards ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced that he and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim share a commitment to working towards achieving a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and Lebanon.

The discussions covered regional and international issues, with both leaders emphasising the need to pursue efforts to halt the violence in Gaza and Lebanon and to enable the entry of humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza.

0044 GMT — Euro-Med rights group calls for famine declaration in northern Gaza

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor urged international and UN organisations to officially declare a famine in northern Gaza, where aid and goods have been blocked from reaching hundreds of thousands of residents for more than 50 days.

"Given that Israel has blocked the entry of goods and aid to the hundreds of thousands of besieged residents in the northern Gaza Strip for more than 50 days now, the relevant international and UN organisations must formally declare a famine in the region," the independent organisation said in a statement from its Geneva headquarters.

"Israel's use of starvation as a weapon is one component of its ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, which also includes mass killings and forced displacement," it added.

2339 GMT — Death toll from Israeli onslaught on Lebanon nears 3,200

Israeli air strikes on Lebanon killed at least 53 people and wounded 99 others over the weekend, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The fatalities on Saturday raised the total number of people killed in Israeli attacks in the country since October 2023 to 3,189, with 14,078 wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

2248 GMT — Lebanese Civil Defence recovers 43 bodies from rubble in various parts of Lebanon

The Lebanese Civil Defence said it recovered 43 bodies and several wounded people from under the rubble following Israeli attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon.

In the Byblos district of Mount Lebanon governorate, Civil Defence teams retrieved 24 bodies and pulled eight wounded people from debris, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

In the village of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain in the governorate, Civil Defence teams recovered the bodies of five victims and rescued two wounded people.

In the same governorate, the remains of three people were retrieved in the village of Aadloun, and the bodies of two others were recovered from under the rubble in the town of Hanniyeh, according to the agency.

2036 GMT — Iran calls to expel Israel from UN after Syria strike

Iran's Foreign Ministry called for an arms embargo on Israel and its expulsion from the United Nations, following a deadly strike on Syria.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran "strongly condemned the aggressive attack carried out today by the Zionist regime against a residential building" in the Damascus area.

For our live updates from Sunday, November 10, 2024, click here.