Sunday, November 10, 2024

0544 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 30, including 13 children in northern Gaza

Gaza's civil defence agency said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in the north of the Palestinian territory.

The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, killing "at least 25" people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, the civil defence said.

Another strike on the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath.

"A number of civilians are still under the rubble," the agency added.

0350 GMT — US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says

The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Amran governorate and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported.

Houthi media and residents said about nine raids had targeted the Sanaa, its suburbs and Amran governorate.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

2131 GMT — Hezbollah downs Israeli drone, strikes northern Israel military bases, settlements

Hezbollah announced that it launched rockets at military bases and settlements in northern Israel, some of which were targeted multiple times.

The Lebanese group also said it hit five gatherings of Israeli soldiers, artillery positions in northern Israel and downed an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon, bringing the number of attacks Saturday to 23 by (1730GMT).

Additionally, Hezbollah reported that it downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the town of Deir Siriane using a surface-to-air missile.

2100 GMT — Israel kills 12 paramedics, civil defence volunteers in Lebanon

Israel has killed 12 paramedics and civil defence volunteers and wounded three others in its strikes on several towns in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said warplanes targeted the town of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain in the Tyre district, killing six members of the Islamic Scouts — volunteers in emergency medical and civil defense operations — and a paramedic from the Islamic Health Association — a charity organisation.

Strikes on Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain also killed a civilian and wounded 12 others.

The ministry also reported that an air strike on the town of Ain Baal in Tyre wounded three members of the Islamic Scouts.

Five members of the Islamic Scouts were killed in an air strike on the town of Hanouiyeh in Tyre, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

2003 GMT — Israel kills 3 Palestinians shortly after their release in northern Gaza

The Israeli army shot and killed three Palestinian detainees shortly after their release in the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza, witnesses and sources said.

Their bodies were brought to the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

For our live updates from Saturday, November 9, 2024, click here.