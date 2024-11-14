AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Uganda TikToker convicted for insulting President Museveni
Emmanuel Nabugodi had pleaded guilty and prosecutors have asked the court to impose a seven-year sentence.
Uganda TikToker convicted for insulting President Museveni
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni during an address at State House in Entebbe, Uganda. Photo / Reuters
November 14, 2024

A Ugandan court has convicted a 21-year-old content creator for calling for the public flogging of President Yoweri Museveni on video-sharing platform TikTok, a state prosecutor said on Thursday.

Emmanuel Nabugodi, who created a video depicting a mock Museveni trial, faces up to seven years in prison for "spreading hate speech" against the head of state.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was remanded in custody at the notorious Kigo maximum security prison near Kampala until November 18, when he will be sentenced.

State attorney Paul Aheebwa Byamukama said prosecutors have asked the Entebbe court to impose a seven-year sentence.

Previous cases

Nabugodi is the fourth Ugandan to appear in court and be remanded in custody in the last two days for insulting the president and his family.

In July, another 21-year-old TikToker was sentenced to six years in prison for insulting Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since he toppled president Milton Obote in 1986.

Award-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was arrested in late 2021 and charged with insulting Museveni and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba who many Ugandans believe is positioning himself to take over from his 80-year-old father.

Rukirabashaija was awarded the 2021 PEN Pinter Prize for an International Writer of Courage, which is presented annually to a writer who has been persecuted for speaking out about their beliefs.

Press freedom

He said he was tortured during his month-long detention in Uganda and fled into exile in Germany.

In 2020, four members of a comedy troupe were jailed when they released a video sarcastically calling on Ugandans to pray for their leaders, including Museveni, the police chief and the head of prisons.

At the time, the government was on edge ahead of the 2021 elections.

An online campaign demanding their release led to the charges being dropped.

Uganda ranks a lowly 128 out of 180 countries worldwide on the media watchdog Reporters without Borders press freedom index.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us