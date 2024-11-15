AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Senegal on final day of campaigns ahead of legislative election
The ruling PASTEF party is facing the Takku Wallu opposition platform led by former President Macky Sall.
Senegal on final day of campaigns ahead of legislative election
Supporters of parliamentary election candidate Barthelemy Dias of Samm Sa Kaddu (Keep Its Word) coalition attend an electoral campaign caravan in Dakar. Photo / Reuters
November 15, 2024

Politicians in Senegal wrapped up a tense electoral campaign on Friday ahead of a key legislative election this weekend that's set to determine if the country's newly-elected president can carry out ambitious reforms.

Voters in Senegal will on Sunday choose 165 lawmakers in Senegal's assembly, where the party of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye currently does not hold a majority.

Faye, who was voted in in March on an anti-establishment platform, said that has blocked him from executing the reforms he pledged during his campaign, including fighting corruption, reviewing fishing permits for foreign companies, and securing a bigger share from the country’s natural resources for the population.

In September, he dissolved the opposition-led parliament, paving the way for a snap legislative election. His party is facing the Takku Wallu opposition platform led by former President Macky Sall.

Sporadic clashes

The campaign for the legislative election was marked by sporadic clashes between different party supporters. Clashes erupted between supporters in central Senegal in recent weeks and the headquarters of an opposition party were set on fire in the capital Dakar, the ministry of the interior said Monday.

On Tuesday, Ousmane Sonko, the country’ s prime minister and a popular opposition figure who helped catapult Faye to victory, denounced attacks against supporters of his party PASTEF in Dakar and other cities.

“May each patriot they have attacked and injured, be proportionally avenged. We will exercise our legitimate right to respond,” he wrote on X, before back-pedalling and asking his supporters to remain peaceful in a speech later that day.

Last month Sonko's vehicle was attacked with stones as clashes broke out between his supporters and unidentified attackers while he was campaigning in Koungueul, in the center of the country. The leader of an allied party, former minister Malick Gackou, had his arm broken in the incident, according to local media.

Stable democracy

The presidential election in March tested Senegal’s reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa, a region rocked in recent years by coups and attempted coups.

Both Faye and Sonko were released from prison less than two weeks before the vote following a political amnesty announced by outgoing President Macky Sall. Their arrests had sparked months of protests and concerns that Sall would seek a third term in office despite term limits. Rights groups said dozens were killed and about 1,000 were jailed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us