AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Senegal's President Faye dissolves parliament
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has dissolved the country's parliament and set November 17, 2024 as the date for snap elections.
Senegal's President Faye dissolves parliament
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has said the opposition-dominated parliament had made it hard for him to carry out "systemic transformation." / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2024

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dissolved the country's opposition-led National Assembly on Thursday in a bid to break the tension between the legislature and the executive branch.

In a national address, Faye said snap elections will be conducted on November 17 this year.

"By virtue of the powers conferred on me by Article 87 of the Constitution, and after consulting the Constitutional Council on the right date, the Prime Minister and the President of the National Assembly, on the expediency, I dissolve the National Assembly," he said.

The move came six months after Faye was elected under an opposition platform.

'Systematic transformation'

He said the opposition-dominated legislature had made it hard for him to carry out the "systemic transformation" he promised during campaigns.

He asked voters to give his Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF) party a mandate.

The outgoing house, elected in 2022, was dominated by members of former President Macky Sall's Benno Bokk Yakaar (United in Hope) coalition.

Tension between the executive and the legislature was reported recently after opposition lawmakers cancelled a budget debate and threatened to table a motion to censure the government.

'Manipulating institutions'

The Benno Bokk Yakaar parliamentary group criticised the dissolution, saying it was aimed at avoiding the submission of a motion to censure the government by the parliamentary majority.

In a statement, the group accused President Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of "manipulating institutions to serve their own political interests."

"This dissolution is a blatant attempt to silence the parliamentary opposition and avoid any democratic debate on the management of the country," Abdou Mbow, president of the majority parliamentary group, said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us