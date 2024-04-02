AFRICA
Senegal's Faye sworn in as new president
The 44 year-old was sworn in before hundreds of officials and several African heads of state near the capital Dakar.
Bassirou Diomaye Faye's inauguration was witnessed by several African heads of state.  / Others
April 2, 2024

Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in Tuesday as Senegal's youngest president after sweeping to a first-round victory on a pledge of radical reform 10 days after he was released from prison.

"Before God and the Senegalese nation, I swear to faithfully fulfil the office of President of the Republic of Senegal," the 44-year-old said before hundreds of officials and several African heads of state at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar.

He also vowed to "scrupulously observe the provisions of the Constitution and the laws" and to defend "the integrity of the territory and national independence, and to spare no effort to achieve African unity".

The formal handover of power with outgoing President Macky Sall will take place at the presidential palace in Dakar.

Freed from prison

Faye was released from prison less than two weeks before the March 24 election, along with popular opposition figure and mentor Ousmane Sonko, following a political amnesty announced by outgoing President Macky Sall.

Faye, 44, campaigned on promises to clean up corruption and better manage the country's natural resources. His victory was seen as reflecting the will of young people frustrated with widespread unemployment and former colonial ruler France, seen by critics to be using its relationship with Senegal to enrich itself.

In his first speech as president-elect, Faye promised to fight corruption and reform the economy.

