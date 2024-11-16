AFRICA
Voting begins in Gabon's referendum on new constitution
The draft new constitution includes abolishing the post of prime minister and imposing a seven-year presidential term, renewable once.
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station during Gabon’s referendum in Libreville, on November 16, 2024. / Photo: AFP
November 16, 2024

Voting began on Saturday morning in Gabon for a referendum on a new constitution proposed by the military junta of General Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the transition government.

More than 2,800 polling stations have been set up to serve 860,000 registered voters in this Central African country of more than 2 million.

Voting began at 7 a.m. ( 0600GMT) and will run until 6 p.m. (1700GMT) under the supervision of electoral commissions established by the Ministry of the Interior.

The ministry has assured that it has taken all necessary steps to "guarantee the utmost transparency" by inviting international observers.

'Unprecedented election'

This is a "crucial date and an unprecedented election for many Gabonese taking part for the first time in a popular consultation of this nature," the ministry said in a statement.

Green ballots indicate yes, and red ballots indicate no.

The electoral campaign for Saturday's vote began on November 6, led by Transition Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima for the Yes side and Claude Billie By-Nze, Ali Bongo Odimba's first minister who was deposed on August 30, 2023, for the No side.

The new constitution establishes a 7-year presidential term that can be renewed once, as well as a presidential form of government.

No prime minister

It also sets a seven-year presidential term that is renewable once, with no prime minister but a vice-president appointed by the president, and the power to dissolve the parliamentary chamber.

The previous regime, which resembled a dynasty passing down from father to son, lasted 55 years.

The text would also require the Gabonese president to be exclusively Gabonese, born of at least one Gabonese parent, and married to a Gabonese, unlike the previous text, which only allowed Gabonese born of two Gabonese parents.

It also absolves the perpetrators of the latest putsch from prosecution and conviction.

Supporters of the "yes" vote see numerous benefits in this document.

“This new constitution enshrines social inclusion in the electoral issue, which yesterday was the sole preserve of politicians,” declared Guy Nesty Ebobo, coordinator of Action Ogivine, a civil society association, in a press release on Friday.

Oligui's ambitions

Opponents, however, are not unanimous in their view that this is a favor for Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, president of the junta, who makes no secret of his political ambitions.

“There is no objective element that can make the yes vote pass. None whatsoever. Illusion is what we see,” declared Albert Ondo Ossa, the unsuccessful candidate in the last presidential election against Ali Bongo Odimba, in a public address a day before.

Once the referendum process is completed, a presidential election will be held in August 2025.

SOURCE:AA
