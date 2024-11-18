Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, accused of mass atrocities in their 19-month war with the army, on Monday denied responsibility for violations and said they were committed to peace.

Members of an RSF delegation, speaking to journalists in Nairobi, Kenya, also refuted widespread reports of receiving weapons from the United Arab Emirates.

"We don't get any assistance from any country whatever," said delegation head, General Omar Hamdan Ahmed, speaking through an interpreter.

Sudan has been mired in war since April 2023 between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

War crimes allegations

Both sides face accusations of war crimes, including targeting civilians, shelling residential areas, and blocking or looting aid.

The RSF specifically stands accused of rampant looting, village sieges, and systematic sexual violence.

UN experts say the RSF and allied Arab militias have killed between 10,000 and 15,000 people in the West Darfur town of El-Geneina alone.

In Nairobi, RSF member Mohamad Mokhtar said any rights violations were committed by "other parties" after RSF interventions in certain areas.

Mokhtar said they documented only one rape in areas under their control, despite UN findings of "staggering" levels of sexual violence, including abductions of women and children for sexual slavery.

'Social media propaganda'

Mokhtar dismissed these findings as "social media propaganda," saying the RSF had carried out "medical checks" on women to verify rape allegations.

"To address the question of violations, we have to stop the war. That is why we at the RSF remain ready to stop the war before tomorrow, before even yesterday," RSF adviser Ezzadden Elsafi said.

He said the RSF had fully engaged with multiple international peace initiatives and blamed the other side for "undermining every effort."

"Despite controlling significant parts of Sudan... we remain firmly committed to an immediate nationwide ceasefire, ensuring the passage of humanitarian aid and creating safe corridors for civilians and aid workers," said Elsafi.

The mission also accused the RSF and its allies of abducting and recruiting children, looting, and pillaging.

The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced over 11 million people, with 3.1 million fleeing Sudan, according to UN figures.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.