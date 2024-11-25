TÜRKİYE
Circle is tightening around Netanyahu — President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan warns Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that "circle is tightening around" him, his "massacre network" in wake of ICC issuing arrest warrants.
President Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine, pledging to stand with the Palestinian people until their full liberation. / Photo: AA Archive
November 25, 2024

Türkiye is doing much more for Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon – all currently under relentless Israeli assault – than “what is visible, what is being talked about, said the nation’s president.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s steadfast support for Palestine until the genocide stops and Gaza and entire Palestine are fully liberated, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the country will stand by "our brothers with all our strength and all our resources."

“Even if some insist on ignoring it, an extremely bloody and dangerous war has been going on right next to Türkiye for 14 months,” he said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, referring to Israel’s relentless offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 44,000 people since October 2023.

Expressing hope that the Palestinian cause will prevail, Erdogan said that “at end of these difficult days,” Palestinians will attain “salvation, peace, and tranquillity, while the oppressors will lose.”

He also warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that “the circle is tightening around” him and his “the massacre network,” in wake of the Intentional Criminal Court last week issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

