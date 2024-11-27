AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Johannesburg residents protest water shortages
Community members blocked roads and engaged in demonstrations to demand immediate action from authorities.
Johannesburg residents protest water shortages
Authorities advised motorists to avoid the area / Photo: Getty Images
November 27, 2024

Residents of Westbury and Coronationville in Johannesburg, South Africa,have taken to the streets on Wednesday to protest ongoing water shortages.

Frustrated community members blocked roads and engaged in demonstrations to demand immediate action from authorities, state broadcaster SABC reports.

The protests have led to tensions, with at least one arrest reported during the demonstrations.

Authorities advised motorists to avoid the area, as several roads have been barricaded with rocks and rubble. Police said the situation is being monitored.

Water deployed

Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink has called for calm and assured residents that water supply will be restored in the coming days.

“There is a major rehabilitation that will take place, as well as a new tower and new reservoir... We have deployed our water tanks and water tankers, working closely with the council, but I must indicate that it is a frustration and an irritation to them, but we will ensure that in the next two to three days we will get the water flowing in these areas,” Brink told local media.

The water crisis has had a significant impact on the lives of residents, particularly the elderly and young children, SABC reports.

“I want the government to fix it. Look, we are sitting years without water now; how long can we sit like this? Nathan Jones, a resident, told local media.

Troubled water history

South Africa has been gripped many times with water scarcity.

In October, residents of Westbury and Westdene, suburbs to the west of the central business district, blocked the streets in protest against water outages after authorities instructed municipalities to impose daily water limits.

The water crisis is primarily due to increased demand, ageing infrastructure, and illegal water connections, the Water and Sanitation Ministry said in November.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi this month also announced plans to throttle water distribution to mitigate a water scarcity crisis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us