Chad has ended an agreement with France aimed at strengthening cooperation in security and defence between the two nations.

“The Government of the Republic of Chad informs national and international opinion of its decision to terminate the defence cooperation agreement signed with the French Republic,” a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday said.

The statement, signed by Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah, said that after decades of independence, it is time for the country to “assert its full sovereignty and to redefine its strategic partnerships according to national priorities.”

It said the decision to terminate the agreement, which was revised in September 2019, was in no way indicative of a deterioration of the historical relations and bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Official talks

Chad “remains determined to maintain constructive relations with France in other areas of common interest, for the benefit of both peoples.”

The authorities promised to respect the modalities provided for in the provisions of the agreement, including the notice period, and to collaborate with French authorities to ensure a smooth transition.

The decision was announced as French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot visited the West African country.

Barrot, who arrived in the capital N'Djamena on Wednesday, held talks with Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby on Thursday.

Sudan conflict

Their discussions focused in particular on Sudan's war, the humanitarian emergency in the eastern Chad resulting from an influx of Sudanese refugees fleeing the war, and prospects for bilateral cooperation, the president’s office said in a statement.

Chad joins other Sahel countries including Niger and Mali in ending security and defence partnerships with their former colonial ruler.

In August 2023 in the aftermath of the ouster of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s military leaders announced the scrapping of military agreements with France.

This came after Mali’s junta in 2022 announced the same decision to break off from defence agreements with France.

