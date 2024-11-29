AFRICA
2 MIN READ
At least 100 people missing after Nigeria boat accident
None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, according to an official.
At least 100 people missing after Nigeria boat accident
Boat accidents are common in Nigerian rivers. Photo / Reuters
November 29, 2024

At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say.

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) spokesperson Makama Suleiman said the boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community in the central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in the neighbouring Niger state.

Suleiman said that rescue operations were currently underway, but the exact number of fatalities was unknown.

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the sinking. However, local media reported that the boat was carrying more than 200 passengers, suggesting it might have been overloaded.

Locate exact location

Overcrowding in vehicles is common in remote parts of Nigeria where the lack of good roads leaves many with no alternative routes.

Officials in Kogi are yet to locate the exact location of the incident and were seeking assistance from other agencies, according to Justin Uwazuruonye, who is in charge of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency operations in the state.

None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, an official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us