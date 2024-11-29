At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say.

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) spokesperson Makama Suleiman said the boat was carrying mostly traders from Missa community in the central Kogi state heading to a weekly market in the neighbouring Niger state.

Suleiman said that rescue operations were currently underway, but the exact number of fatalities was unknown.

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the sinking. However, local media reported that the boat was carrying more than 200 passengers, suggesting it might have been overloaded.

Locate exact location

Overcrowding in vehicles is common in remote parts of Nigeria where the lack of good roads leaves many with no alternative routes.

Officials in Kogi are yet to locate the exact location of the incident and were seeking assistance from other agencies, according to Justin Uwazuruonye, who is in charge of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency operations in the state.

None of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities, an official said.

