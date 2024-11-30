Gabon's Constitutional Court announced late Friday final results of a Constitutional referendum showing that an overwhelming number of voters backed the adoption of a new Constitution that paves the way for elections to revert to democratic rule.

The “Yes” vote garnered 91.64% of the vote, compared to 8.36% for “No,” said Dieudonne Aba'a Owono, president of Gabon's Constitutional Court.

The results of the November16 poll differ slightly from those announced by the Interior Ministry one day after the elections where voter turnout was 54.18%.

The referendum was held to decide on a new proposed Constitution, presented as a crucial step to the holding of presidential elections.

Abolishes PM post

To be promulgated by the president, the new Constitution abolishes the post of prime minister and provides a seven-year presidential term that can be renewed once.

It came more than one year after a group of senior Gabonese army officers deposed President Ali Bongo in August 2023.

Following the coup, Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema, former commander of the Republican Guard, was sworn in as the transitional president, ending 56 years of the so-called Bongo dynasty.

Prospective presidential candidates must have at least one Gabonese-born parent and hold no other nationality.

After Bongo’s ouster, the military promised a two-year transition period.

Elections are scheduled for August 2025 when Nguema is expected to run.

