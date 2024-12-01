SPORTS
Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 in one-sided EPL clash
Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday to cement their place among the top three sides.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea moved joint second, level on points and goal difference with Arsenal in the English Premier League table. / Photo: AFP
December 1, 2024

Expertly taken goals from Nicolas Jackson, captain Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday, lifting them to joint second in the Premier League table.

Senegal striker Jackson neatly side-footed a Marc Cucurella cross from the left, knocking it in off the post in the seventh minute.

Chelsea took advantage of questionable defending in the 36th minute when Fernandez was fed by Palmer before steadying himself and firing home between Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa.

Palmer outdid both his team mates, however, lofting an exquisite left-foot shot into the top corner of substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen's net in the 83rd minute.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea moved joint second, level on points and goal difference with Arsenal, before the late kickoff between table-toppers Liverpool and fifth-placed Manchester City. Villa dropped to 11th.

SOURCE:Reuters
