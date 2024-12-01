SPORTS
Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear
Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the English Premier League.
The result was Manchester City's first four-game losing streak in the Premier League since 2008 and pushed Pep Guardiola's struggling side down to an unfamiliar fifth in the table. / Photo: AFP
December 1, 2024

Liverpool overawed arch-rivals Manchester City in a 2-0 win on Sunday with goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to take a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League and extend their opponents' slump to seven games without a win.

The result was City's first four-game losing streak in the Premier League since 2008 and pushed Pep Guardiola's struggling side down to an unfamiliar fifth in the table, 11 points behind their greatest rivals of recent years.

Buoyed by a midweek Champions League win over Real Madrid, Liverpool came out flying and could have wrapped the game up by halftime with a hatful of chances including two thundering Virgil van Dijk headers, one of which hit the woodwork.

The first goal came in the 12th minute after a sumptuous long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Salah on the right wing. His low cross eluded Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for Gakpo to nudge the ball in at the back post.

Salah scored Liverpool's second with a 78th-minute penalty, after his striker partner Luis Diaz was brought down by Ortega in the box, sending the Anfield crowd into delirium.

SOURCE:Reuters
