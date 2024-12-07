Burkina Faso's Transitional President Capt. Ibrahim Traore has dismissed Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela and the government, according to a decree read late on Friday on state television.

The decree said that “officials in the dissolved government will continue to perform their duties until a new government is formed.”

No reason was given for the dismissal.

Matias Traoré, general secretary of the government and council of ministers, who delivered the decree, was named premier in October 2022 after a coup brought Traore to power.

Security challenges

This comes less than a month after Malian leader Gen. Assimi Goita took a similar decision to dissolve the government.

He sacked civilian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga and the government on November 11, days after Maiga issued a rare criticism of the military rulers.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formed the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023 and announced the creation of a joint military force to counter spiraling security challenges posed in their countries by terror groups.

