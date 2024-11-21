Mali's military leader has sacked the country’s Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga and the government days after the civilian PM issued a rare criticism of the military rulers.

"The duties of the prime minister and the members of the government are terminated,” said a decree issued by Col. Assimi Goita and read out by Alfousseyni Diawara, the presidency’s secretary general, on ORTM state television.

Maiga last Saturday called on the military leaders to discuss ending the country's transition period.

Armed groups

"The transition was supposed to end on March 26, 2024. But it was postponed indefinitely, unilaterally, without debate within the government," Maiga told supporters of his M5-RFP movement in a speech.

The country has been ruled by the military since successive coups in 2020 and 2021.

In June 2022, the military-led government pledged to hold elections and hand power back to civilians by the end of March 2024, but then postponed the vote indefinitely.

Since 2012, Mali has been plunged into a political and security crisis, fueled by attacks by various armed groups, including terrorists and separatists.

