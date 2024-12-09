Real Madrid, the reigning Champions League holders, find themselves in a precarious position as they prepare to face Atalanta in a crucial group stage match on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants have endured a tumultuous start to their Champions League campaign, losing three of their first five matches.

This poor form has left them languishing in 24th place in the group stage standings, with elimination looming large.

To complicate matters further, Real Madrid has been plagued by injuries to key players like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Hope with Vinicius?

The absence of these defensive stalwarts has exposed the team's vulnerabilities and contributed to their recent struggles.

However, there is hope for Real Madrid. The return of Vinicius Junior from injury could provide a much-needed boost to the team's attacking prowess.

The Brazilian winger's pace, skill, and ability to create chances could be instrumental in turning the tide for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappé, the team's star signing, has also faced criticism for his inconsistent performances.

Remarkable talent

Despite his undeniable talent, the French forward has struggled to adapt to Real Madrid's style of play and has missed several key opportunities.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tried to ease the pressure on 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappé, who has scored 11 goals in 21 games since joining Los Blancos.

"He isn't at his best level, but we have to give him time to adapt," said Ancelotti last week. "He can do better, and he's working to do that."

Key striker

Although he accepted criticism for Madrid's form, having lost five games across all competitions already, after stumbling just twice in the whole of last season, Ancelotti said his team would fight.

"It's not a funeral—we're still fighting in all competitions. We have to be optimistic, keeping in mind the problems we're having and have had." said Ancelotti last week, following Madrid's stumble at Athletic.

A victory against Atalanta would be crucial for Real Madrid's chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

The Italian side, currently sitting fifth in the group, will be eager to capitalise on their opponents' struggles and secure a vital win.

