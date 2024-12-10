AFRICA
Algeria's Tebboune makes first presidential visit to neighbouring Mauritania in 37 years
African leaders are meeting in Mauritania for a two-day conference with the theme “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century”.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani (left) at Nouakchott Airport. / Others
December 10, 2024

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune began a visit to Mauritania on Monday, during which he will participate in an international conference.

It marks the first visit by an Algerian head of state to Mauritania in nearly 37 years. The last such visit was in 1987 by President Chadli Bendjedid to the Mauritanian city of Nouadhibou to inaugurate an oil refinery, a project assisted by Algeria, during the tenure Mauritanian President Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya.

Tebboune was received at Nouakchott Airport by his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

He is set to join other African leaders at the two-day conference with the theme “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century” which begins on Tuesday.

First land crossing

On February 22, Presidents Tebboune and El Ghazouani inaugurated the first land crossing connecting the two countries.

The two presidents also launched work on a road linking the Mauritanian city of Zouerat to Tindouf in southwestern Algeria, spanning more than 700 kilometers (435 miles).

Mauritania and Algeria share a 460-kilometer (286-mile) land border, along which several smuggling and illicit trade networks operate.

