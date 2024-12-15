AFRICA
At least 39 people killed in latest attacks in Niger
The "barbaric acts" saw 21 people killed in Libiri and 18 in Kokorou, including children, Niger's defence ministry says.
Two tragedies struck Libiri and Kokorou as criminals cornered by security forces launched brutal attacks on defenceless civilians, the defence ministry says. / Photo: Reuters
December 15, 2024

At least thirty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in recent days in western Niger, near the border with Burkina Faso, Niamey's defence ministry said.

"Two horrific tragedies happened in the communities of Libiri and Kokorou, criminals cornered by constant operations by defence and security forces launched attacks on defenceless civilian populations," the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The "barbaric acts" saw 21 people killed in Libiri and 18 in Kokorou, including children, the ministry said.

The attacks took place from December 12 to 14, the statement said without detailing when the attacks happened.

Bloody attacks

The communities are located in the Tera border region, an area teeming with fighters which has been subjected to particularly bloody militant attacks in recent days.

The frontier lands between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have long been a hideout for terrorists linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda, who have waged an insurgent war against the government.

One of the latest attacks saw gunmen kill 21 civilians in an assault on a goods convoy, local sources said on December 7.

SOURCE:AFP
