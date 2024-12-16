AFRICA
2 MIN READ
MK party: South Africa opposition marks one year
Founded just months before the 2024 general elections, the MKP defied expectations to become a major opposition in parliament.
MK party: South Africa opposition marks one year
MKP's emergence has been a game-changer in South African politics. Photo:  MKP/ X / Others
December 16, 2024

South Africa's uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has celebrated its one-year anniversary in style at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium, marking a major milestone in its rapid rise to prominence.

Founded just months before the 2024 general elections, the MKP defied expectations to become a major opposition in parliament.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the party secured the highest number of votes, although a coalition agreement between the Inkatha Freedom Party, African National Congress, and Democratic Alliance prevented it from gaining control of the province.

Nevertheless, the MKP's emergence has been a game-changer in South African politics, playing a crucial role in reducing the ANC's share of national votes to below 50% for the first time in history.

MK party leader and former South African president Jacob Zuma has described the MKP as a mission to "rescue the ANC," the former ruling party he served for six decades before his expulsion.

"On the 16th of December 2023, a brand new child was born, and the politics of South Africa has never been the same again. In the short period of one year, we have moved our people closer to the centuries-long goal of total liberation." Zuma told supporters.

The anniversary celebration featured an interfaith prayer session, speeches from the party's women and youth structures.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us