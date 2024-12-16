South Africa's uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has celebrated its one-year anniversary in style at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium, marking a major milestone in its rapid rise to prominence.

Founded just months before the 2024 general elections, the MKP defied expectations to become a major opposition in parliament.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the party secured the highest number of votes, although a coalition agreement between the Inkatha Freedom Party, African National Congress, and Democratic Alliance prevented it from gaining control of the province.

Nevertheless, the MKP's emergence has been a game-changer in South African politics, playing a crucial role in reducing the ANC's share of national votes to below 50% for the first time in history.

MK party leader and former South African president Jacob Zuma has described the MKP as a mission to "rescue the ANC," the former ruling party he served for six decades before his expulsion.

"On the 16th of December 2023, a brand new child was born, and the politics of South Africa has never been the same again. In the short period of one year, we have moved our people closer to the centuries-long goal of total liberation." Zuma told supporters.

The anniversary celebration featured an interfaith prayer session, speeches from the party's women and youth structures.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.