Excitement builds among football fans on the continent as the 2024 CAF Awards, which celebrate the best talent in African football, honouring outstanding players, coaches, and teams in various categories, is set to take place on Monday night.

Fifteen awards will be handed to the best players, coaches, clubs, and national teams in African football who have distinguished themselves this year.

But who are the top contenders for the coveted male and female player awards?

Men's Player of the Year

The nominees include Ronwen Williams (South Africa), Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), and Ademola Lookman (Nigeria). Last year's winner was Victor Osimhen from Nigeria.

Women's Player of the Year

The three nominees are Sanâa Mssoudy (Morocco), Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria), and Barbra Banda (Zambia). Asisat Oshoala from Nigeria took home the award in 2023.

This year's ceremony takes place at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, starting at 19:00 local time, CAF says.

The ceremony will be hosted by Kate Scott and Jamal Bouzrara, and we can expect an evening of glamour and excitement as the best of African football are recognised for their achievements.

