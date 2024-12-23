WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye calls for global unity on ethical AI
Fahrettin Altun urges global collaboration on ethical AI, highlighting Türkiye's commitment through its National AI Strategy.
Türkiye calls for global unity on ethical AI
Altun also underlined the importance of international collaboration by saying, "We call on all nations to work together to establish robust ethical guidelines and regulatory frameworks for AI technologies." / Photo: AA
December 23, 2024

Türkiye's Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, has highlighted the critical importance of ethical practices in ensuring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to promote fairness, inclusivity, and accountability.

Altun spoke to Euronews broadcaster about how "artificial intelligence is not just a technological advancement; it is a force shaping the future of humanity" on Monday.

He pointed out the responsibility associated with AI development, saying, "We must ensure that AI systems are designed and implemented in ways that prioritise fairness, inclusivity, and accountability."

Referring to Türkiye's initiatives, Altun said, "Our National Artificial Intelligence Strategy reflects our vision to contribute to global innovation while safeguarding societal harmony."

He emphasised the balance between innovation and ethical standards, noting, "The transformative potential of AI should be harnessed without compromising the safety and rights of individuals."

Altun also underlined the importance of international collaboration by saying, "We call on all nations to work together to establish robust ethical guidelines and regulatory frameworks for AI technologies."

He added that only through collective effort "can we address the potential risks and maximise the benefits of AI."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us