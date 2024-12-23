AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mozambique court confirms Chapo's election as president
Mozambique's top court has confirmed the election of ruling party's candidate Daniel Chapo as president, saying he got 65% of the vote in the October polls.
Mozambique court confirms Chapo's election as president
With limited experience in politics or government, Daniel Chapo would be Mozambique's first president born after the country's independence. / Photo: AFP
December 23, 2024

Mozambique's Constitutional Council, the nation's highest court, confirmed on Monday the disputed October election results that extended the ruling Frelimo party's half-century grip on power.

Ruling party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo secured 65% of the vote, the seven-judge bench ruled, revising down the initial results of nearly 71%.

The final results follow two months of street protests that left more than one hundred people dead in the Southern African country.

Second-placed opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has said that the election was stolen from him.

'Popular uprising'

Several international observer missions have also said there were irregularities.

Mondlane, who has taken refuge abroad for fear of his safety, vowed to call "a popular uprising" if the Constitutional Council approved Chapo's victory.

"Difficult days will come," said the 50-year-old, who appeals to disenchanted younger voters in a country of 33 million people.

Tension was already mounting in the capital Maputo ahead of the court decision with many businesses shut.

Limited political experience

The main roads into the city centre were barricaded by police and access to the presidential palace and Constitutional Council office shut, AFP journalists saw.

Monday's result lines up Chapo, a 47-year-old former provincial governor, to take over from President Filipe Nysui whose second term ends on January 15.

With limited experience in politics or government, Chapo would be Mozambique's first president born after independence and the first not to have served as a Frelimo fighter.

Frelimo has ruled the country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us