WORLD
3 MIN READ
Live Updates: Israel admits striking school housing displaced Palestinians
Israel's genocide in Gaza — now in its 445th day — has killed at least 45,317 Palestinians and wounded 107,713 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,048 people since October 2023 and keeps breaching the November 27 truce deal.
Live Updates: Israel admits striking school housing displaced Palestinians
The bodies of the Palestinians are taken from the morgue of al-Nasser Hospital for funeral prayers and burial, following an Israeli army attack in Khan Younis / Photo: AA
December 24, 2024

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

05:55 GMT —Israel admits striking school housing displaced Palestinians

The Israeli military has admitted that it targeted a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, claiming the strike was aimed at assassinating a senior Hamas security official.

A military statement said an Air Force drone directed by intelligence from Israel's Shin Bet internal security service, AMAN military intelligence directorate and the Southern Command killed Tharwat Muhammad Ahmed Albec, the head of the Security Directorate within Hamas' General Security apparatus.

The military claimed that Albec "was operating in a command-and-control centre that was embedded in a compound that previously served as the Musa bin Nusayr school in Duraj Taffah in eastern Gaza City."

05:14 GMT — Israeli military says intercepted projectile that was launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said in a statement that sirens sounded in several areas in central Israel following the launch of a projectile from Yemen.

The missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, it added. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

04:42 GMT — UN agency declares Gaza the most dangerous place for aid delivery

Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has raised alarm over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling it the most dangerous region for aid delivery.

"We deal with tough places to deliver humanitarian support. But Gaza is currently the most dangerous, in a year when more humanitarians have been killed than any on record," he said.

For our live updates from Monday, December 23, 2024, click here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us