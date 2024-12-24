Tuesday, December 24, 2024

05:55 GMT —Israel admits striking school housing displaced Palestinians

The Israeli military has admitted that it targeted a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, claiming the strike was aimed at assassinating a senior Hamas security official.

A military statement said an Air Force drone directed by intelligence from Israel's Shin Bet internal security service, AMAN military intelligence directorate and the Southern Command killed Tharwat Muhammad Ahmed Albec, the head of the Security Directorate within Hamas' General Security apparatus.

The military claimed that Albec "was operating in a command-and-control centre that was embedded in a compound that previously served as the Musa bin Nusayr school in Duraj Taffah in eastern Gaza City."

05:14 GMT — Israeli military says intercepted projectile that was launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said in a statement that sirens sounded in several areas in central Israel following the launch of a projectile from Yemen.

The missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, it added. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

04:42 GMT — UN agency declares Gaza the most dangerous place for aid delivery

Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has raised alarm over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling it the most dangerous region for aid delivery.

"We deal with tough places to deliver humanitarian support. But Gaza is currently the most dangerous, in a year when more humanitarians have been killed than any on record," he said.

