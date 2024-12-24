WORLD
1 MIN READ
Slovenia requests Israel's exclusion from Eurovision 2025: Report
Slovenia threatens to withdraw from song contest if Israel not excluded due to Gaza onslaught
Slovenia requests Israel's exclusion from Eurovision 2025: Report
Slovenia requests that Israel be excluded Eurovision 2025. Photo: AA / AA
December 24, 2024

Slovenia officially requested Israel’s exclusion from the Eurovision 2025 song competition, according to Israeli media on Saturday.

Slovenia requested that Israel be excluded because of its ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

It submitted an official request to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the governing body of Eurovision 2025.

The report said if the request is not accepted by the EBU, Slovenia would consider withdrawing from the contest as a form of protest.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar said Dec. 19 that Israel and Russia had violated the UN Charter with their wars on Gaza and Ukraine, respectively, but emphasized that Israel had done so on a much larger scale.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us