Slovenia officially requested Israel’s exclusion from the Eurovision 2025 song competition, according to Israeli media on Saturday.

Slovenia requested that Israel be excluded because of its ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

It submitted an official request to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the governing body of Eurovision 2025.

The report said if the request is not accepted by the EBU, Slovenia would consider withdrawing from the contest as a form of protest.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar said Dec. 19 that Israel and Russia had violated the UN Charter with their wars on Gaza and Ukraine, respectively, but emphasized that Israel had done so on a much larger scale.

