By Charles Mgbolu

As 2024 draws to a close, African leaders have shared Christmas messages with their citizens, emphasising themes of hope, unity, and reflection.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for togetherness during the festive season. "As we mark the end of the year of momentous change at home and globally, let us come together as family, friends, and neighbours to close out 2024 as our milestone of freedom and democracy," Ramaphosa said in a video message on X.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu highlighted the symbolism of Christmas as a sign of the "triumph of love, peace, and unity" and a "poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bringing solace and hope."

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended festive greetings to all Zimbabweans. May this season bring joy, peace, and unity, and may 2025 be a year of renewed hope and prosperity for our beloved Zimbabwe."

Their messages come as the year 2024 saw a relentless cost of living crisis grip numerous African nations, pushing millions into deeper poverty and exacerbating existing financial challenges.

Economic factors

A confluence of global and local factors fuelled the crisis, impacting everything from food prices to fuel costs, leaving families struggling to make ends meet.

Local challenges further compounded the situation with currency depreciation against major global currencies, making imports even more expensive.

The cost of living crisis fuelled social unrest in several countries. Protests and demonstrations erupted in response to rising prices and economic hardship.

Nigeria’s Tinubu has reiterated that he has no regrets about removing the fuel subsidy, emphasising that the decision was necessary to secure Nigeria’s financial future.

“I don’t have any regrets whatsoever in removing the subsidy. It’s necessary; we cannot spend our future generation’s investments,” he said in a media chat on Tuesday.

Governments across the continent implemented various measures to address the crisis, including subsidies on essential goods, social safety nets, and efforts to boost local production. However, these measures often proved insufficient to fully cushion the impact of rising prices.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan encouraged reflection on the meaning of Christmas. "The history of the birth of Jesus Christ should also give us a reflection on a new beginning in the implementation of our daily duties, on love for brothers and neighbours, on patriotism for our nation, and on living in the truth," Hassan said.

