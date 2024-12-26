AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Mozambique army joins manhunt for 1,500 fleeing prisoners
Authorities said the escaped inmates took advantage of the third day of unrest triggered by the controversial confirmation of the long-ruling Frelimo party as the winner of recent elections.
Mozambique army joins manhunt for 1,500 fleeing prisoners
Barricades remained erected in several areas of the capital. / Photo: Reuters
December 26, 2024

Mozambique says a "search operation," backed by the army, is underway to recapture more than 1,500 prisoners that escaped from a Maputo prison on Christmas Day. 150 fugitives have been recaptured as of Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the escaped inmates took advantage of the third day of unrest triggered by the controversial confirmation of the long-ruling Frelimo party as the winner of recent elections on Monday.

National police chief Bernardino Rafael told a press conference on Wednesday evening that 33 inmates were killed as they tried to escape, with another 15 wounded in clashes with prison staff.

A total of 1,534 detainees escaped the high-security prison located about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the capital, said Rafael.

Armed groups links

Around 30 of the prisoners were linked to armed groups that authorities claim have been behind unrest and attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado for the past seven years.

"We are particularly concerned about this situation," Rafael told local media.

The Portuguese-speaking African country's highest court had confirmed on Monday that Frelimo, in power since 1975, won the October 9 presidential election that had already triggered weeks of unrest.

Groups of protesters had approached the penitentiary Wednesday, creating confusion and triggering unrest inside the prison, where inmates ended up knocking down a wall through which they escaped, Rafeal explained.

Restricted movements

Barricades remained erected in several areas of the capital Wednesday, limiting movements, as acts of vandalism continued.

In addition to stores and public buildings that were already ransacked Monday, ambulances were set ablaze along with a drugstore and other businesses, according to an AFP correspondent.

Some demonstrators also set up tables in the streets to occupy the space while celebrating Christmas with family or neighbours, an AFP journalist witnessed in several working-class districts of Maputo.

Monday's confirmation of the election result came despite claims of irregularities from many observers.

Disputed results

Frelimo leader Daniel Chapo won 65.17 percent of the vote, about five points less than the initial results declared by the country's electoral commission.

Chapo's main challenger, exiled opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, has claimed the election was rigged, sparking fears of violence between rival party supporters.

The unrest has claimed the lives of at least 150 people, according to several NGO reports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us