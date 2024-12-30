AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Abduction protests: Police fire teargas in Kenya's capital
Police in Kenya's capital Nairobi fired teargas to disperse protesters demonstrating on Monday against what they say is a wave of unexplained abductions.
Abduction protests: Police fire teargas in Kenya's capital
Kenyan Senator Okiya Omtatah was among the people protesting in Kenya's capital Nairobi against abductions on December 30, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
December 30, 2024

Police in Kenya's capital Nairobi fired teargas to try to disperse protesters demonstrating on Monday against what they say is a wave of unexplained abductions of government critics as well as detaining some of those taking part.

Dozens of Kenyans have been abducted in recent months, according to human rights groups, who blame the extrajudicial arrests on Kenya's police and intelligence services.

Kenyan authorities have said that the government does not condone or engage in extrajudicial killings or abductions.

Some groups of young protesters marched in downtown Nairobi while small groups of others staged sit-ins as clouds of teargas hung in the air.

Arrests

They chanted slogans against the government, with some holding placards denouncing illegal detentions as police on horseback patrolled nearby.

Among the protesters was opposition lawmaker Okiya Omtatah, who was taking part in a sit-in, with demonstrators using thick chains to hold them together as riot police tried to prise them apart.

Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation reported that Omtatah and 10 other protesters had been detained during the protests.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei and national police spokesperson Resila Onyango did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Biggest threat to Ruto's government

The alleged abductions followed anti-government protests that started in June this year.

Initially aimed at overturning proposed tax hikes, the demonstrations eventually evolved into a movement that cut across Kenya's traditional ethnic divisions, becoming the biggest threat to the incumbent President William Ruto's government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us