AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia volcanic eruption triggers tremors near capital
Efforts underway to prevent casualties by relocating at-risk residents to safer areas, the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported,
Ethiopia volcanic eruption triggers tremors near capital
The tremors in the area are continuing and becoming more powerful. Photo /AA
January 3, 2025

A volcanic eruption has struck Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan, a region that has recently experienced frequent minor tremors, according to local media reports on Friday.

The tremors in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 142 miles (230 kilometers) from Addis Ababa, have been felt as far as the capital city, raising concerns about a potential major disaster.

In recent weeks, more than a dozen minor earthquakes have been recorded in the Awash Fentale area and surrounding regions, adding to residents' concerns about the seismic activity's impact.

Efforts are underway to prevent casualties by relocating at-risk residents to safer areas, the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing Regional Administrator Abdu Ali.

The tremors are continuing and becoming more powerful, with the most recent being felt in Addis Ababa overnight, Ali noted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us