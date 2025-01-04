SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Haaland scores twice as Man City thump West Ham 4-1
City are 11 points behind leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand.
Haaland scores twice as Man City thump West Ham 4-1
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal with Savinho and Josko Gvardiol.   / Photo: Reuters
January 4, 2025

Manchester City thrashed West Ham United 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday for their first back-to-back wins since October thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland and one of their best all-around performances in weeks.

The reigning champions are sixth in the table on 34 points, 11 behind leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand. The Hammers, who were coming off a 5-0 rout by Liverpool six days earlier, are 13th with 23 points.

City got on the scoresheet in the 10th minute when United defender Vladimir Coufal deflected Savinho's angled shot into the far corner.

Haaland bagged his first in the 42nd minute when Savinho whipped in a long cross that the big Norwegian leapt sideways to head in.

Haaland notched his second shortly after the break when Savinho sent a through ball that the 24-year-old nonchalantly chipped over goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Phil Foden padded City's lead in the 58th minute before Niclas Fullkrug pulled a late goal back for the Hammers, but the game was already well out of reach.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us