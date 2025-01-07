AFRICA
Senegal slams France over Macron's comments on Africa
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko lambasted France for ''destabilising'' African countries, contrary to claims by Macron that it had helped in ensuring their security and stability.
Sonko accused France of "destabilising certain African countries". Photo:  (AA) / Others
January 7, 2025

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has strongly criticised France after President Emmanuel Macron said African countries should be “grateful” for France's military support in the Sahel region.

Macron made the remarks while addressing French diplomats on Monday, on the trend of African countries kicking out French troops, particularly in the Sahel.

The comments have sparked outrage in Africa, with Senegal's PM Ousmane Sonko saying, contrary to Macron's claims, France had played role in "destabilising certain African countries" and that it lacked the "ability and legitimacy" to ensure Africa's security or sovereignty.

Disastrous consequences

“Let us note that France has neither the capacity nor the legitimacy to ensure Africa's security and sovereignty. On the contrary, it has often contributed to destabilising certain African countries such as Libya, with disastrous consequences noted for the stability and security of the Sahel,” Sonko said in a statement on X.

The Senegalese PM also reminded France of the role Africans played in defending it against German forces during the World War II.

“This is finally the place to remind President Macron that if African soldiers, sometimes forcibly mobilised, mistreated, and ultimately betrayed, had not deployed during the Second World War to defend France, it would perhaps still be German today,” Sonko said.

Strained Africa relations

Chad's foreign affairs minister, Abderaman Koulamallah, on Monday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of showing contempt after his speech to diplomats.

"The government of the Republic of Chad expresses its deep concern following the remarks made recently by the president of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, which reflect a contemptuous attitude towards Africa and Africans," Koulamallah said in a statement read on state television.

France has a long history of colonialism in Africa, with many countries on the continent having been under French rule.

France, however, had continued to maintain a military presence in several African countries before being driven out of three Sahel countries governed by military rulers—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire have also asked France to leave military bases on their territory.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
