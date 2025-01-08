Police in South Africa arrested five people on Wednesday, including a grandson of former President Nelson Mandela, for hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told Anadolu that police from the JMPD tactical response unit received information about the location of a hijacked vehicle from a car tracking company.

Fihla said when police visited the location, which was the home of the former icon in the Houghton estate in Johannesburg, a stolen white Toyota Corolla was recovered.

He said the vehicle was hijacked early on Wednesday on Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands, Johannesburg. Four males and a female were arrested at the home and are expected to appear in court.

Hijacking victim safe

“A subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of one unlicensed fire arm. Preliminary information suggests that the female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with all four suspects. It’s alleged that one of the four suspects is a Mandela grandchild,” said Fihla.

He said the victim of the hijacking was safe and unharmed.​​​​​​​

