Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup on penalties
Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time on Sunday.
Kai Havertz missed Arsenal's penalty to grant advantage to opponents Manchester United. / Photo: Reuters
January 12, 2025

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes' curling effort from just inside the box, before Gabriel equalised 11 minutes later – just after United's Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second booking.

United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir produced a superb save to deny Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard from the penalty spot, before the Gunners spurned several chances to score a winner.

United will find out their opponent in the fourth round when the draw is made later on Sunday evening.

SOURCE:Reuters
