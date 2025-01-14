WORLD
2 MIN READ
International Court of Justice president resigns
Nawaf Salam, the president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has resigned from his position.
International Court of Justice president resigns
Judge Nawaf Salam has been a member of the ICJ since February 6, 2018. / Photo: @ICJ
January 14, 2025

Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on Tuesday stepped down from his position as a member of the top UN court, with effect from the same day of his resignation.

Judge Salam’s resignation comes nearly two years before the scheduled end of his term as both member and president of the court, which was set to expire on February 5, 2027.

Judge Salam's departure coincides with reports of his nomination as Lebanon’s new prime minister.

According to media reports, Lebanon’s recently elected president has tasked the esteemed diplomat and jurist with forming a new government.

Distinguished career

Under Article 14 of the Statute of the Court, the UN Security Council will now determine the date for the election of Judge Salam's successor.

The newly elected judge will complete the remainder of his term as a member of the court, as stipulated by Article 15 of the Statute.

Judge Salam has been a member of the ICJ since February 6, 2018, and assumed the presidency of the court on February 6, 2024.

His tenure at the ICJ marked a continuation of a distinguished career in international diplomacy and law.

Ambassador

Before joining the court, Judge Salam served as Lebanon’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN in New York from July 2007 to December 2017, where he earned recognition for his diplomatic skill and leadership.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us