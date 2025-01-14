Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on Tuesday stepped down from his position as a member of the top UN court, with effect from the same day of his resignation.

Judge Salam’s resignation comes nearly two years before the scheduled end of his term as both member and president of the court, which was set to expire on February 5, 2027.

Judge Salam's departure coincides with reports of his nomination as Lebanon’s new prime minister.

According to media reports, Lebanon’s recently elected president has tasked the esteemed diplomat and jurist with forming a new government.

Distinguished career

Under Article 14 of the Statute of the Court, the UN Security Council will now determine the date for the election of Judge Salam's successor.

The newly elected judge will complete the remainder of his term as a member of the court, as stipulated by Article 15 of the Statute.

Judge Salam has been a member of the ICJ since February 6, 2018, and assumed the presidency of the court on February 6, 2024.

His tenure at the ICJ marked a continuation of a distinguished career in international diplomacy and law.

Ambassador

Before joining the court, Judge Salam served as Lebanon’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN in New York from July 2007 to December 2017, where he earned recognition for his diplomatic skill and leadership.

