The African Nations Championship (CHAN) has been postponed just weeks before it was due to kick off in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, the Confederation of African Football said on Tuesday.

The postponement comes just weeks after CAF President Motsepe travelled to Kenya for a meeting with the country's President William Ruto in efforts to speed up the preparation process.

But a statement from CAF revealed that “technical and infrastructure experts advised that more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities are at the levels necessary for hosting a successful CHAN.”

So what criteria must be met before hosting a CAF event?

CAF (Confederation of African Football) has specific standards and regulations that countries must meet to host its events, ensuring the safety, quality, and smooth execution of competitions.

Stadiums

Under CAF rules for stadiums, the playing surface must meet specific standards for dimensions, grass quality, and drainage.

Adequate floodlighting is essential for evening matches and television broadcasts.

Stadiums must have sufficient seating capacity and comfortable facilities for spectators.

Dedicated media areas, press boxes, and interview rooms are required for journalists and broadcasters.

Stadiums must meet safety and security standards to ensure the well-being of players, officials, and fans.

Host countries must also provide adequate training facilities for participating teams.

Organisation and logistics

Host countries are responsible for providing adequate security measures to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees.

Sufficient medical personnel and facilities must be available at stadiums and training venues.

Host countries must also facilitate smooth visa and entry procedures for participating teams and officials.

Communication and technology

Reliable communication and technology infrastructure is needed for media coverage and event management.

All the necessary installations, the international signal and sound towards the satellite, as well as the technical personnel capable of transmitting the matches live and regularly.

These rules are designed to ensure that CAF events are organised to the highest standards, providing a positive experience for players, fans, and all stakeholders.

