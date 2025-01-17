AFRICA
Ghana's new president recalls diplomatic passports
President John Mahama took over power with a promise to reset the country that is facing economic hardships.
John Dramani Mahama was this week sworn for a second term as Ghana's president. / Photo: Reuters
January 17, 2025

Ghana's new President John Mahama has ordered a recall of diplomatic passports issued by the previous administration to former ministers, lawmakers and their spouses as part of efforts to enhance the integrity of the travel documents.

The order also affects diplomatic passports issued over the last ten years to former judges, ambassadors, traditional leaders and businesspeople.

The president set a January 24 deadline for the passports to be returned to the foreign affairs ministry.

The order is "aimed at preventing misuse" of diplomatic passport and service passports, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the returned passports will be reviewed to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for issuance.

Economic crisis

President Mahama was sworn in on Tuesday and promised to reset the West African gold and cocoa producer and lift it out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

Mahama won 56 percent of the vote in the nation's presidential election on December 9, defeating ruling party candidate and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 41 percent.

He takes over from outgoing president Nana Akufo-Addo, who served two terms in power.

The country of 33 million people is Africa's top gold exporter and the world's second cocoa producer.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
