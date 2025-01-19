AFRICA
Tanzania's Suluhu named by party as presidential candidate
Tanzania's ruling party has nominated President Samia Suluhu Hassan as its presidential candidate in the country's October 2025 elections.
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in 2021 after the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli. / Photo: AA    / Others
January 19, 2025

Tanzania's ruling party on Sunday nominated President Samia Suluhu Hassan as its candidate in the presidential election due to take place in October in the East African country.

Hassan took office in 2021 after the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

Her party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), held a general assembly over the weekend at the end of which it said it had named her as its sole candidate for the October poll.

After taking power, Hassan was initially feted for easing restrictions that Magufuli had imposed on the opposition and the media in the country of around 67 million people.

But rights groups and Western governments have criticised what they see as renewed repression, with the arrests of CHADEMA party politicians as well as abductions and murders of opposition figures.

