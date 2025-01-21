At least 66 people have died and 51 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye.

"This morning, we tragically lost 66 lives and have 51 injured in a fire that broke out at this hotel in Bolu Kartalkaya. The fire has been extinguished, and cooling operations are currently underway," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

"The Interior Ministry has appointed two chief inspectors to investigate the fire, while the Justice Ministry has assigned the Bolu Chief Prosecutor and five prosecutors to work on-site with experts. Our President has been closely monitoring the situation from the very first moment," he added.

The blaze started on Tuesday at around 0027 GMT in the restaurant area of the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.

Emergency teams from neighbouring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel as firefighting efforts continued.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office initiated a judicial investigation. Six public prosecutors were assigned, and a five-person expert committee was formed.

Kartalkaya, in the province of Bolu, is one of Türkiye's premier winter tourism destinations. During the ski season, the resort attracts thousands of visitors. It is located 295 kilometres east of Istanbul.

Prayers and condolences

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has been following the incident closely through relevant institutions since its beginning.

"I wish Allah's mercy to our citizens who lost their lives ... and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded," he said in a post on X.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sadness over the incident.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation, especially the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident & pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he said on X.

Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management who is currently in Türkiye, also expressed her "deepest condolences" to Türkiye and to the families of the victims.

"The EU stands in solidarity & offers support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," she said on X.

