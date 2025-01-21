TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye declares national mourning after Bolu hotel fire tragedy
A fire raged through a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Türkiye early Tuesday, killing at least 66 people.
Türkiye declares national mourning after Bolu hotel fire tragedy
The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured. / Photo: AA
January 21, 2025

Türkiye will observe 1 day of national mourning on Wednesday due to a fire that broke out in a hotel in Bolu province claiming at least 66 people's lives, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured. He assured the public that those responsible for the disaster, whether due to negligence or misconduct, would face justice.

“This is a time for solidarity, unity, and compassion—not for political debates,” Erdogan stated, urging all sectors, including political actors, the media, and local administrations, to respect for the nation’s grief during this difficult time.

The president concluded by wishing strength and patience to the bereaved families and expressed his hope that Türkiye would be protected from such heartbreaking tragedies in the future.

A fire raged through a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Türkiye early Tuesday, killing at least 66 people, officials said.

At least 51 people also were injured in the fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, in Bolu province’s Koroglu mountains, some 300 kilometres east of Istanbul.

Gaza ceasefire, Syria

On Syria, Erdogan urged the Arab and Islamic world to support Syria’s recovery “before others,” Western states to lift the sanctions imposed on the war-torn country.

His remarks came during his address after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

On the Gaza ceasefire, Erdogan said that the images of prisoner exchange show who values human dignity and who disregards them, Erdogan said, criticising Israel.

“Our brothers, sisters in Gaza have paid heavy price, but they have neither bowed to thuggery, nor have they surrendered to policy of massacre,” he added.

Türkiye will accelerate its efforts to pave the way for lasting peace in the region, “taking ceasefire as an opportunity” in Gaza, he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us