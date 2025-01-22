BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Kenya-Somalia flights disrupted amid tax row
Nearly 200 passengers travelling from Nairobi to Mogadishu were stranded on Wednesday after Somali airlines operating between the two capital cities suspended flights over tax dispute.
The Somali Airlines Operators Association, which represents nearly 20 carriers, announced the suspension of flights due to unresolved differences. / Photo: Reuters / Others
January 22, 2025

Nearly 200 passengers travelling from Nairobi to Mogadishu were stranded on Wednesday after Somali airlines operating between the two capital cities suspended flights due to a dispute over the Somali government's recently increased taxes.

Many passengers' travel plans were disrupted as a result of the cancellations, with some only learning of the suspension upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

Businesswoman Aamina Hassan expressed her frustration when talking to Anadolu on the phone.

“I had important business and meetings scheduled in Mogadishu with people who are travelling abroad, and this sudden cancellation has caused me significant losses. I hope the issue is resolved quickly so that we can resume our activities,” she said.

Travel disruptions

The Somali Airlines Operators Association, which represents nearly 20 carriers, announced the suspension of flights due to unresolved differences with the Ministry of Transport and the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA).

Airlines have blamed the suspension on the tax increase, citing operational difficulties and financial burdens.

While the specifics of the tax increase are unknown, it has resulted in immediate travel disruptions to and from Somalia.

Local authorities in Kenya have advised passengers to contact their airlines about alternative arrangements or refunds.

2023 disruptions

However, no timeline has been provided for when flights will resume, as negotiations over the tax issue are ongoing.

In September 2023, cargo flights from Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport were suspended for several days after airlines and cargo companies rejected the Somali government's imposed $1-per-kilogramme tax.

This resulted in significant disruptions to the distribution of aid and other goods throughout Somalia.

