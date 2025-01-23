South Sudan has ordered internet service providers to block access to social media platforms for three months following violent demonstrations over the deaths last week of its nationals in neighboring Sudan.

The country’s telecommunications regulator, the National Communication Authority (NCA), issued the directive on Wednesday in a letter addressed to the internet providers.

“By this order, the authority directs all internet service providers to block access to all social media accounts effective from midnight of 22nd January, 2025, for a maximum of (90) days,” said NCA Director General Napoleon Adok Gai.

He said this is culminating from the recent upheaval in Sudan, which has exposed the South Sudanese population to unprecedented levels of extreme violence through social media posts.

'Violent attacks'

“South Sudanese refugees in (the city of) Wad Madani, located in the neighboring Republic of Sudan, were subjected to violent attacks resulting in the deaths of women and children, which was subsequently captured in videos and shared on social media without any regards,” he added.

Gai said the directive may be lifted as soon as the situation is contained.

He said the contents depicted violate local laws and pose a significant threat to public safety and mental health, especially vulnerable groups.

“As a regulator, we aim to cultivate a safe digital environment in alignment with our legal framework and national values," he added.

Looting businesses

Heavy gunfire erupted last week and security forces were deployed in South Sudan’s capital Juba to stop angry youths from looting businesses owned by Sudanese nationals.

The unrest follows protests by residents condemning the reported killing of 16 Sudanese nationals in riots last week over the alleged killings of South Sudanese people in Sudan's El Gezira region by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

