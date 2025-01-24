WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin ready to shake hands with Trump: Kremlin
According to Moscow significant time had been lost on nuclear disarmament efforts because the US halted substantive contacts with Russia.
Putin ready to shake hands with Trump: Kremlin
On the issue of nuclear disarmament, Peskov asserted that Moscow is willing to negotiate with Washington. / Photo: AP
January 24, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on different issues, including nuclear disarmament, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

The Kremlin is waiting for signals from Washington, Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow on Friday..

"Putin is ready; we are waiting for signals, everyone is prepared. Speculation beyond that point is futile. As soon as there is anything concrete, we will inform you," he said.

On the issue of nuclear disarmament, Peskov asserted that Moscow is willing to negotiate with Washington, provided the nuclear capabilities of US allies Britain and France are also taken into account.

"In the interest of global stability and the welfare of our nations, we are keen to begin this negotiation process as soon as possible. However, current realities require that all nuclear potentials, including those of France and Britain, be considered. Ignoring these capabilities in the dialogue is no longer feasible," he said.

Peskov said significant time had been lost on nuclear disarmament efforts because the US halted substantive contacts with Russia on the matter.

"The legal framework governing arms control has been severely undermined, and not by Russia's fault. The US ended its participation in international agreements, effectively dismantling this framework," he said.

Regarding Trump's suggestion that lower oil prices could help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov dismissed the claim, asserting that the situation is unrelated to oil prices.

"This conflict stems from threats to Russia's national security, the safety of Russians living in specific territories, and the refusal of Americans and Europeans to address Russia's concerns. Oil prices have no bearing on this," he stressed.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's reported readiness for peace talks with Russia, Peskov argued that such claims are unfounded, as Zelenskyy has legally prohibited negotiations with Moscow.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us