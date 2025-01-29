By Staff Reporter

Thousands of people in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali rallied on Tuesday to cheer their countries' exit from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The withdrawal, effective from 29 January 2025, comes exactly a year after they announced their intention to exit amid political tensions.

The three Sahel countries, under military rule, have formed their own bloc, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), accusing ECOWAS of unfair treatment.

This divorce has far-reaching implications, with ECOWAS losing 53% of its area size and nearly 20% of its total population of more than 400 million.

Recognise passports

In a statement, ECOWAS acknowledged the exit of the trio. However, it urged authorities within and outside the ECOWAS region to continue recognising national passports held by citizens of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger bearing the ECOWAS logo, and to allow citizens of the three countries to continue enjoying visa-free movement.

It also wants free trade to continue across the West African region as outlined in ECOWAS protocols.

The organisation stated that the current arrangements should continue until the terms of future engagement between the three breakaway countries and ECOWAS are sorted out.

However, the Sahel countries' leaders – General Assimi Goita of Mali, General Abdourahamane Tiani of Niger, and Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso – want to assert their sovereignty and boost their economies.

Joint deployment

They have announced a joint deployment of 5,000 troops to tackle armed groups, unveiled a new common passport, and cut ties with former colonial ruler France.

Meanwhile, they continue to strengthen economic and security ties with alternative partners, including Türkiye and Russia.

ECOWAS, which has its headquarters in the Nigerian capital Abuja, was established in 1975 to facilitate regional and economic cooperation. Over the years, it has evolved, with its mandate now including political and military cooperation.

However, the breakaway countries have accused the bloc of leaning towards former colonial ruler France and imposing punitive sanctions against them.

They were particularly angered by the bloc's threat to use force to reverse the military takeover in Niger in 2023.

Western influence

ECOWAS has often denied being influenced by Western powers.

This is the first time multiple members have exited ECOWAS. The only previous withdrawal was that of Mauritania in December 2000.

As Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali break away, the remaining ECOWAS members are: Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

With unfolding political, economic, and security dynamics, the future of both ECOWAS and the AES remains unclear, but each bloc is upbeat about its path.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.