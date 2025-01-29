AFRICA
West African bloc confirms exit of Sahel states but 'keeps doors open'
The bloc requests member nations to continue to accord the breakaway trio nations membership privileges, including free movement.
The head of Niger's military government General Abdourahamane Tiani (C), Malian Colonel Assimi Goita (L) and Burkina Faso's Captain Ibrahim Traore (R) at the launch of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) in Niamey. / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2025

The West African nations of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have formally withdrawn from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, the body said Wednesday, the culmination of a yearlong process during which the group tried to avert an unprecedented disintegration.

The withdrawal of the three countries, first announced a year ago, “has become effective today,” ECOWAS said in a statement.

The bloc, however, said that it has also decided to “keep ECOWAS’ doors open,” requesting member nations to continue to accord the trio of nations membership privileges, including free movement within the region with an ECOWAS passport.

Widely seen as West Africa’s top political and regional authority, the 15-nation ECOWAS was formed in 1975 to “promote economic integration” in member states. It has struggled in recent years to reverse coups in the region where citizens have complained of not benefitting from rich natural resources.

Waning influence

The bloc has since grown to become the region’s top political authority, often collaborating with states to solve domestic challenges on various fronts from politics to economics and security .

In parts of West Africa, however, ECOWAS has lost its effectiveness and support among citizens, who see it as representing only the interests of the leaders and not that of the masses, said Oge Onubogu, director of the Africa Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center think tank.

After coming into power, the military leaderships in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced that they were leaving ECOWAS, and they created their own security partnership, the Alliance of Sahel States, in September.

Provide support

It’s the first time in the bloc’s half-century of existence that its members have withdrawn in such a manner. Analysts say it’s an unprecedented blow to the group that could threaten efforts to return democracy and help stabilize the increasingly fragile region.

ECOWAS said that its members were also required to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in according with ECOWAS regulations and provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the countries during their assignments.

SOURCE:AP
