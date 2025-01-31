AFRICA
South Africa, Rwanda defuse tensions fuelled by Goma crisis
The diplomatic effort follows sharp criticism from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of "deliberate attacks."
Kagame questioned the role of the Southern African Development Community  / Photo: Others / Photo: AA
January 31, 2025

South Africa and Rwanda’s foreign ministers held talks Thursday to diffuse tensions after Rwanda's president accused South African leaders of distorting discussions about the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

South African Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe agreed to advance dialogue on the crisis in Congo during their phone call.

"We committed to advancing dialogue on eastern DRC and agreed to pursue the spirit of the ceasefire agreement," Lamola wrote on X, referring to regional peace initiatives.

The diplomatic effort follows sharp criticism from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of "deliberate attacks" and "lies" regarding their previous discussions.

'Belligerent force'

Kagame questioned the role of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Congo, describing it as "a belligerent force" rather than peacekeepers.

"If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day," he earlier warned.

The M23 rebel group launched a major offensive last week in the strategic city of Goma, home to around 3 million people. Congo, however, accused Rwanda of sending troops to the city to support the rebels.

While Kigali has denied backing the rebels, regional leaders have made calls for an immediate ceasefire as dozens of people have been killed while hundreds have been injured.

Control over Goma

The rebels, led by former Congolese electoral commission chief Corneille Nangaa, held a news conference in Goma on Thursday, asserting control over the city, which borders Rwanda.

Several reports claimed that nearly 100 people had lost their lives over the past week, but Anadolu could not independently confirm the exact death toll.

Thousands have been displaced, many of whom have fled to Rwanda, including staff of international organisations such as the UN and the World Bank.

Rwanda has said that nine of its citizens died in the alleged cross-border fire from Goma. At least 17 peacekeepers have also been killed since last week.

