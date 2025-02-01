SPORTS
Salah's double lifts Liverpool to win over Bournemouth
The Egypt forward has 21 goals from 23 league games this season, reaching the 20-mark for the fifth time in his English top-flight career.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal.   / Photo: Reuters
February 1, 2025

Mohamed Salah's controversial penalty put Liverpool on course for a 2-0 win at Bournemouth as the Premier League leaders moved nine points clear on Saturday.

Arne Slot's side took the lead in the first half when Salah netted with a penalty awarded after Cody Gakpo appeared to trip over his own feet rather than go down from Lewis Cook's challenge.

Bournemouth were left outraged after referee Darren England's on-field decision was upheld by VAR.

"The referee's call of penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed to have been a trip by Cook on Gakpo. The VAR also confirmed Gakpo was onside in the build-up," the Premier League said in a statement.

Salt to injury

Salah added insult to injury for Bournemouth when he struck again late in the second half to extend Liverpool's lead over second-placed Arsenal.

The Egypt forward has 21 goals from 23 league games this season, reaching the 20-mark for the fifth time in his English top-flight career.

Salah has 178 career Premier League goals, moving him one ahead of Frank Lampard into sixth place in the competition's all-time scoring chart.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 19 league games, w inning 17 of their 23 top-flight matches in a remarkable run since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the close-season.

Record-equalling title

Persuing an English record-equalling 20th title and their first in the competition since 2020, Liverpool can sit back and wait to see if old rivals Manchester City can do them a favour when they face Arsenal on Sunday.

On Thursday, quadruple-chasing Liverpool will try to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final at Anfield.

Slot's only concern was an injury that forced off England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the second half.

Bournemouth had enjoyed home wins over Manchester City and Arsenal this season, while third-placed Nottingham Forest were thrashed 5-0 on the south-coast last week.

But their 11-match unbeaten run in the league came to an end against a relentless Liverpool side that look destined to end the season with the Premier League crown in the Anfield trophy cabinet.

SOURCE:AFP
