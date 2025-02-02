AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint regional summit on DRC conflict
Rwanda has welcomed a proposal for the Southern African regional bloc SADC and its East African equivalent EAC to hold a joint summit on the deadly conflict in eastern DRC.
Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint regional summit on DRC conflict
Rwanda alleges that DRC supports an armed group, FDLR, which was involved in genocidal acts in Rwanda in 1994. / Photo: Reuters      / Others
February 2, 2025

Rwanda has welcomed calls for a joint regional summit over the escalating conflict in DR Congo.

The M23 armed group, that the UN and several nations say is backed by Rwanda, have made substantial gains in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, taking the major city of Goma and vowing to march on the capital.

It is the latest escalation in a mineral-rich region bedevilled by decades of fighting involving dozens of armed groups, and has rattled the continent with regional blocs holding emergency summits over the spiralling tensions.

The 16-nation South African Development Community on Friday called for a summit with the eight-country East African Community to "deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC."

'Political solution'

The Rwandan foreign ministry said it "welcomes the proposed joint summit", adding in a statement it had "consistently advocated for a political solution to the ongoing conflict."

The SADC emergency session was not attended by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda – which is not a member of the bloc – but Congolese leader Felix Tshisekedi was present virtually.

Earlier in the week, Kagame appeared at an EAC emergency session when the DR Congo president was absent.

The SADC meeting was convened after soldiers from two member states, South Africa and Malawi, were killed in the Goma fighting.

'De facto' control

They were part of the bloc's peacekeeping force, known as SAMIDRC (Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo).

In Sunday's statement, Rwanda's foreign ministry criticised the presence of the force in DR Congo, saying it should "not be there because they are adding to the problems that already existed."

Kagame has made similar remarks previously.

While Rwanda has never admitted to military involvement in support of the M23 group a United Nations expert report last July said it had roughly 4,000 troops in eastern DR Congo, and accused Kigali of having "de facto" control over the group.

Rwanda alleges that DR Congo supports and shelters the FDLR, an armed group created by former Hutu leaders who massacred Tutsis during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us