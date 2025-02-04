AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Death toll in DRC's Goma clashes now at 900: WHO
The WHO says at least 900 people have been killed in Goma city in eastern DRC in two weeks of fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels.
Death toll in DRC's Goma clashes now at 900: WHO
The government of DRC has vowed to reclaim the city of Goma from the control of M23 armed group. / Photo: Getty Images
February 4, 2025

More than 900 people were killed in the last two weeks in the eastern city of Goma of the Democratic Republic of Congo amid fighting between M23 rebels and the government forces, the World Health Organization said.

In a statement late on Monday, the UN health agency said that around 2,880 injured people were admitted to various health facilities in the city of Goma since January 26.

The WHO has also cautioned about the heightened risk of mpox, cholera, and measles spreading as displaced people struggle to access medical care.

The Alliance Fleuve Congo, a rebel alliance in eastern DR Congo, which includes M23 rebels, on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire starting February 4.

DRC vows to reclaims Goma from M23

The M23 rebels, who recently intensified attacks in eastern DR Congo, claimed control over Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province.

Kinshasa has vowed to reclaim Goma while blaming Rwanda for sending troops to the embattled city in support of M23 rebels.

Kigali has denied supporting the group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us