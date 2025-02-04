More than 900 people were killed in the last two weeks in the eastern city of Goma of the Democratic Republic of Congo amid fighting between M23 rebels and the government forces, the World Health Organization said.

In a statement late on Monday, the UN health agency said that around 2,880 injured people were admitted to various health facilities in the city of Goma since January 26.

The WHO has also cautioned about the heightened risk of mpox, cholera, and measles spreading as displaced people struggle to access medical care.

The Alliance Fleuve Congo, a rebel alliance in eastern DR Congo, which includes M23 rebels, on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire starting February 4.

DRC vows to reclaims Goma from M23

The M23 rebels, who recently intensified attacks in eastern DR Congo, claimed control over Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province.

Kinshasa has vowed to reclaim Goma while blaming Rwanda for sending troops to the embattled city in support of M23 rebels.

Kigali has denied supporting the group.

