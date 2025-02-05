The Sudanese army claimed military gains in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

A military spokesperson said army forces seized control of the Al-Ramila area and its industrial zone in western Khartoum from the RSF.

“Our forces continue to deliver painful blows to the (RSF) militias on all fronts,” he added.

Footage shared on social media showed Sudanese troops moving through Al-Ramila and the industrial district.

Thousands killed in war

With the new gains, the army is now positioned near the city centre, maintaining a presence in Al-Mogran district to the west and its general command headquarters to the east.

Khartoum is part of the tripartite capital region, which also includes Bahri and Omdurman — two cities where the Sudanese army has already secured most areas.

The army and RSF have been fighting since mid-April 2023, a war that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced approximately 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

However, research from US universities estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Humanitarian crisis

International and UN calls for an end to the war are mounting, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages.

The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

